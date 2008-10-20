Sometimes, you just need a huge fucking hole dug. Enter the world's most interesting boring machines—all big enough to Chunnel their way under vast bodies of water, massive gem mines, that kind of thing. Huge well-ventilated rotating digging heads are the name of the game here—good to ogle from the safety of the internet, because if you're hanging out in a cave with Sly Stallone and you see one of these coming, you'll be too busy runing. [OObject]
20 of the Biggest, Baddest Boring Machines (the Right Kind of Boring)
