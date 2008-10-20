How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

20% of Analogue TV Viewers to Let Their TVs Go Dark After the Digital Switch

Next February, when analogue TV signals go dark in the US of A, a whopping 20% of the people who rely on them to get their TV signals won't bother to get a digital converter, instead letting their TVs go dark. They'll move on to watching DVDs and broadband-based entertainment instead. Could the least-tech-savvy people in America actually be turning into the most forward-thinking?

That group, which accounts for 3% of all TV-owning households in America, will be giving up on broadcast TV entirely, and it's probably not because they don't like watching stuff. It's because they have a bunch more options now than they did when they picked up their old sets. Now they have DVD players, they have the internet and they have game consoles that can download and play video content. Really, broadcast TV is the least-convenient way to watch video content, what with it coming on only at scheduled times and being littered with ads. With other methods you get control over what you watch and when.

I guess it's only a matter of time before us gadget hounds catch up with these backwards-thinking folks. After all, with our HDTVs, DVRs and AppleTVs, we're already set up to get the most out of that lifestyle, if we're not already there. [TV Predictions via Crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles