2008 Is the Year When HDTV Defeats Standard Definition

While high HDTV prices may have made this day seem improbable, iSuppli is reporting that HDTV shipments have outpaced SDTV shipments in 2008. And iSuppli doesn't see HDTV growth slowing any time soon, ballooning by a compound annual growth rate of 20% through 2012 when an estimated 241.2 million HDTVs will ship. By that time, iSuppli projects that just 23.1 million SDTVs will hit store shelves. Sorry standard def. At least your spirit lives on in YouTube, Amazon Unbox and crappy video streams everywhere. [iSuppli via InformationWeek and image]