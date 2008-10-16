16 Drawing Contraptions That Are More Artistic Than You

Drawing doesn't come easy to all of us. I worked as a professional artist on and off for years and God knows I have seen some horrible stuff. Like someone put a pencil between their butt-cheeks horrible. Like other tasks, we have turned to robotics in an effort to make the process a little easier. OObject has compiled 16 of these contraptions—everything from devices that draw intricate geometric patterns to a crazy boot contraption that pushes around dirt from a nuclear test site. It may not technically be drawing, but I am partial to the 1100 barrel paintball gun built by the Mythbusters that paints the Mona Lisa instantly. [OObject]