I'll admit this is a teeny bit tenuous, since the Hacha PF02 is only an MP3 player while the Vertu Signature is a fully-fledged and bejeweled mobile phone...but you have to admit the lookalike-ness is pretty amusing. And the fact that a $US15 naff screenless MP3 player with 2GB of storage, USB 2 connectivity and MP3, WMA and OGG files compatibility can pump out your tunes while a $US10,000 mobile phone can't is priceless. [Product page via GadgetLab]