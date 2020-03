At 3.5cm, this robot may not be as complex as the bipedal 16cm Tomy iSobot—the former-smallest bipedal bot according to the Guinness book of world records—but it can do plenty of things, from walking to finding its way out of a labyrinth to play soccer. It will arrive to europe later this year and hopefully to the US soon, because I want a full army of them, like the girl in the product shot from the Robo Japan expo. [Toylogy]