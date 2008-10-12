12 Jet Engine Test Videos Will Have You Yelling 'More Power!'

Good ol' Frank Whittle: he dreamed up a device that can both deafen and thrill you at the same time. And you don't even have to be an aircraft fanatic to enjoy these jet engine test videos put together by OObject...the engineering, the noise and general "but what if it blows up?" bonkersness of running a chained-down jet engine to maximum power while it's inside a test shed will get you. Best watched from the comfort of your net surfin' armchair. Wait... what am I saying? That's clearly not true, but if you're unable to get close to a jet test site, you'll just have to make do. [OObject]