So, Guitar Hero: World Tour is set to drop on the 26th. That is all well and good if you are a fan, but the last time I checked, record labels were not handing out millions of dollars to Guitar Hero virtuosos so they could tour the world and score with groupies. The only way that is going to happen is if you learn how to play a real instrument and get yourself on stage. That is where the following gadgets can help.
10 Ways to Ditch Guitar Hero and Score With Real Groupies
Trending Stories Right Now
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy
Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.