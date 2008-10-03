$US100,000 Electric DeLorean Can't Store 1.21 Gigawatts, Runs at 88MPH

This is the Electro DeLorean, a fully electric retrofit of the 1981 iconic Back to the Future car. It's also a completely wasted opportunity: If there's a DeLorean version that needed a lightning hook system, this is the one. Still, you can add it yourself, because it is for sale on eBay for $US100,000 right now, including the obligatory flux capacitator prop. According to the seller, this is the "fastest and longest range electric DeLorean" you can buy, capable of doing 88MPH:

YouThis is a 1981 DeLorean, DMC-12 that was converted to run on electric power. It uses no gasoline what so ever. The stock V6 has been removed and replaced by a powerful electric motor. This car is quicker than a stock DeLorean and it's top speed is over 88 MPH.

This amazing car is powered by thirteen 12 volt 100 amp-hour deep cycle Deka 9A31 Intimidator AGM batteries. The famous Zila Z1K - HV motor controller supplies up to 1000 amps of current to the series wound WarP 9 electric motor.

The electric DeLorean can travel up to 65 kms on a charge and it takes only 2 - 3 hours to recharge when the on board charger, a ManzinitaMicro PFC-20b is plugged into 220 volts AC or 8 hours when plugged into 110 volts AC.