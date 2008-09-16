Zune 120 And Zune 16 Show Up On Our Doorstep With A New Look

Announced last week, the new line of refreshed Zune players arrived at Giz HQ today for our consumption. I really like the glossy black front, and anodised black metal back, which gives it a svelte, elegant look. One thing to note about the Zune 120 is that, unlike the Zune 80, it does not come with the Zune premium headphones. So if you were trying to avoid a headphone purchase, you may want to consider that. Otherwise, it's the same Zune 2 design we've come to know and love. The software is still 2.5, but 3.0 will hit tomorrow, and we'll have our full verdict on that soon.