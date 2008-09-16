Announced last week, the new line of refreshed Zune players arrived at Giz HQ today for our consumption. I really like the glossy black front, and anodised black metal back, which gives it a svelte, elegant look. One thing to note about the Zune 120 is that, unlike the Zune 80, it does not come with the Zune premium headphones. So if you were trying to avoid a headphone purchase, you may want to consider that. Otherwise, it's the same Zune 2 design we've come to know and love. The software is still 2.5, but 3.0 will hit tomorrow, and we'll have our full verdict on that soon.
Zune 120 And Zune 16 Show Up On Our Doorstep With A New Look
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.