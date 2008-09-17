It takes a lot for a coffee cup to impress me. Hell, if no cups were available I would probably have the barista pour coffee into my cupped hands. Still, it is hard not to be taken aback by the nerdy coolness of this zoom lens design. Unfortunately, the cup is only a concept at this point, and making one for yourself could prove to be an expensive little project. But I would be the first in line to buy one if someone produced a version at a reasonable price. [yok2008 via Coolbuzz via Shiny Shiny via Dvice]
Zoom Lens Coffee Mug Helps Keep Photographers Caffeinated
