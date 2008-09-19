How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Your Citroen C4 is Not Optimus Prime

You can watch this commercial all day long. You can load up YouTube and play it for your coworkers. You can even rip the video and convert it to play on your PMP of choice. But it won't make your shitty hatchback into an epic 80s superhero. Sorry. Not gonna happen. And this isn't even the first time we've seen Citreon fabricate such lies. They ran a similar spot back in 2006.

But last time, they weren't cruel enough to bring disco into the mix. Citroen, take it back.

Don't say you're sorry to us; say it to the Autobots. [autoblog]

