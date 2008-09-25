Yankee Stadium Gets a Glorious Lego Send-Off

For die-hard Yankee's fans like myself, this has definitely been a year to forget. I think everyone would agree that the season itself was a total disaster, and I'm sure that there are a lot of people that are sad to see the old stadium go. Lego artist Sean Kenney is one of those people, which is why he and a Manhattan grade schooler spent three years building a replica (1:150 scale) using 45,700 bricks. As you can see, the result of their efforts so far is impressive. When completed, the stadium will be populated with tons of miniature spectators and vendors. A full gallery is available after the break.

[Sean Kenney via Craziest Gadgets via Coolbuzz]