Yamanote Line Watch: The Thrill of a Tokyo Commute on Your Wrist

The Yamanote Line is one of Tokyo's busiest commuter rail lines, so it only seems natural to me that someone would want a constant reminder of the chaos, foul smells and groping that is their morning commute. This new watch from Seahope offers a highly detailed replica of electronic signage for your choice of the Shinjuku, Ikebukuro, Ebisu, and Shinagawa stops. Unfortunately, there are no maps or train timetables here, so the time and date is about as far as this watch goes helping you manage your commute. Available for ¥25,200 ($290). [Seahope via DVICE via Core77]