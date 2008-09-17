How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

X-Flies to Become First Fox Blu-ray Release With BD-Live

Like 99.99% off all the people on this planet, you probably missed The X-Files: I Want To Believe when it crash landed, burning and smoking into theatres over the summer. Not to worry though—Fox is hoping that adding BD-Live functionality to the upcoming Blu-ray release will help soften the financial blow. Thanks to BD-Live, loyal X-Files nerds can interact with one another via special web-enhanced content. The release will also feature three hours of bonus features, an extended cut of the movie and a digital copy. The disc is expected to hit store shelves on December 2nd for $US35. [Electronic House]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

