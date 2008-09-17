Like 99.99% off all the people on this planet, you probably missed The X-Files: I Want To Believe when it crash landed, burning and smoking into theatres over the summer. Not to worry though—Fox is hoping that adding BD-Live functionality to the upcoming Blu-ray release will help soften the financial blow. Thanks to BD-Live, loyal X-Files nerds can interact with one another via special web-enhanced content. The release will also feature three hours of bonus features, an extended cut of the movie and a digital copy. The disc is expected to hit store shelves on December 2nd for $US35. [Electronic House]
X-Flies to Become First Fox Blu-ray Release With BD-Live
