Over at NextFest, we came across an entire tree's worth of Xerox's cartridge-less solid ink, a technology we'd heard about but never seen in person. They feel more like a hard, textured plastic than a waxy crayon (which is its most touted analogy), and the ink doesn't rub off in your hand at all. And yes, Xerox, we'll be happy to buy your product that reduces ink waste by 90% if you'd kindly release it to the market.