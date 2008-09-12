To match the epic price slash Microsoft inflicted on its Xbox 360s in early September, the company's now offering the 120GB hard drive accessory for US$30 less, dropping the cost from US$179 to US$149. In case you were still on the fence about buying the system, picking up an Arcade SKU (for just US$199) and the hard drive would now get you to almost Elite SKU (retailing at US$399) status for just US$348. [Game Daily]
Xbox 360's 120GB Hard Drive Drops to $149
