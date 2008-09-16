Xbox 360 Price Drop Official in Europe

Microsoft's officially announced price cuts to the Xbox 360 in Europe: Arcades will now go for US$230, 60GB Pros for US$303 and 120GB Elites for US$410 (that's €179, €239 and €299 for you Euro-zoners,) representing between 10% and 18% in price cuts. It's part of an MS strategy to "open up the ultimate in high-definition gaming and entertainment to an even wider audience" apparently, and that'll also include a new Xbox Live experience in the Fall. It's also clearly part of a "lets try and sell lots in the upcoming holiday season" strategy. [XBox360Fanboy]