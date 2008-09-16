Microsoft's officially announced price cuts to the Xbox 360 in Europe: Arcades will now go for US$230, 60GB Pros for US$303 and 120GB Elites for US$410 (that's €179, €239 and €299 for you Euro-zoners,) representing between 10% and 18% in price cuts. It's part of an MS strategy to "open up the ultimate in high-definition gaming and entertainment to an even wider audience" apparently, and that'll also include a new Xbox Live experience in the Fall. It's also clearly part of a "lets try and sell lots in the upcoming holiday season" strategy. [XBox360Fanboy]
Xbox 360 Price Drop Official in Europe
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.