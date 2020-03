The across-the-board Xbox 360 price cuts rumoured since last month just got official from Microsoft. The standard and Elite get a solid US$50 drop, while the Arcade plummets a whole US$80, making the 360 officially cheaper than a Wii. The new pricing scheme is:

• Xbox 360 Arcade - US$199

• Xbox 360 - US$299

• Xbox 360 Elite - US$399

Still, Elite all the way, baby. [Kotaku]