XBMC 'Atlantis' Beta 1 Now Available

The folks behind XBMC, the cross-platform media streaming solution, have announced that the first beta version (dubbed "Atlantis) of their media centre has gone live on all platforms: Linux, Mac OS X, Windows, and Xbox. The first things users will notice is the new skin "PM3.HD"—a high-definition tribute to Project Mayhem III. The announcement also includes "XBMC Live," a bootable CD which gives users the opportunity to try XBMC without installing it on their hard drive (can also be booted from flash drives). Finally, XBMC for Mac now has initial support for integrating iTunes and iPhoto media. The final release of Atlantis is slated for October.

[XBMC]