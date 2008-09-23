Wristwatch With Tiny R/C R2D2 May Be Best Office Distraction Toy Ever

This toy wristwatch is Star Warsishly perfect: it's a digital blue and white Artoo-themed digital watch with a mini detachable infra-red remote control R2D2. I'd be sending this trundling down the desks in my office to put a smile on my colleagues faces in a pew-pewing instant! (Well, I would if I worked in an office. Here it'd just get chewed by the cats.) Doesn't look like it makes Artoo's trademark beeps, though: you'll just have to be a big kid and supply 'em yourself. It's out now for about $US40. [Firebox via RandomGoodStuff]