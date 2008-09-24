WowWee's Rovio Roving Webcam Detailed in Videos

The Rovio is quite definitely revving up for its September 26th launch with a bunch of new promo videos from WowWee. If you weren't already intrigued by the web-controlled roving webcam, then you will be after watching this teaser: it looks like it does a pretty fab job of manoeuvring while streaming video and sounds. I do wish the camera vertical angle was more adjustable though.

I like the way it finds its way back to the charging base automatically...though you'd better plan ahead on having it charged up if you want to use it for a serious business video conference. Though I reckon your colleagues'd be too amused by the strangeness of nattering to a robot for the conference to go smoothly...and if they're Red Dwarf fans then the similarity to the scutters will have them giggling far too much.

The Rovio's out this friday for $US300. [RobotsRule]