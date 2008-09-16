WowWee's awesome three-wheel webcam-enabled robot will soon be roving to an e-retailer near you! The Rovio, which features a Northstar GPS system and the ability to be controlled through the internet, mobile phones, and even game consoles, can be seen on Amazon and pre-ordered for US$300 on Hammacher Schlemmer. The scheduled release date is Sept. 26. [Crave]
WowWee Rovio Revving Up for Sept 26 Launch
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.