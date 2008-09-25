Seen at the Valley Fair Apple Store here in the Bay Area, some guy's protesting Apple for something or other while wearing a homemade iPhone costume. Did your mum help you make that costume, sir? Because you should really ask her for help—she'd be able to pick out a nicer typeface and better looking icons. Best of luck to your cause, whatever it is. [Thanks Michael!]
Worst. iPhone Costume. Ever.
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.