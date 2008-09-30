World's Largest Cruise Ship Probably Leaves Tsunamis in its Wake

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Only five Solstice-class cruise ships will be produced, and the first one (aptly named Solstice) has just left port for the sea. Weighing approximately 134,000 tons, the Solstice is over 300 metres long and can hold 4,350 people (or about 3,000 paying customers). It's also among the first boats of its kind to have a grass area on the roof. For those who like to cruise around the world at 45kph with no means of escaping crying children or death-by-buffet, the Solstice will host its first passengers next month. Here are more giant shots of the aquatic beast:




So I guess we're not going to need a bigger boat after all. [via DailyMail and Getty Images]

