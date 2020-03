Whaaat? John Hodgman, that PC guy from those Apple commercials, was spotted on the train with an iPhone. A voice of dissension from the Apple party for years, it's a blow to PC users everywhere to see him caving to the casual cool hoodies of Justin Long. That's good, Hodgman. Keep your daughter turned away. Don't let her watch as a grown man abandons everything he believes in. [ISO50]

[This known fact, but still funny in the wild. - BLam ]