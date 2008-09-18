Wooden Squirrel Cage Machine Obsesses Over Your Thoughts For You

Columbia professor Douglas Irving Repetto designed this crazy looking project which allows humans to write obsessive thoughts on scraps of paper, deposit them in one of seven squirrel cages, and spin them round and round to let the machine obsess for them. Made with grape arbor, glue, rubber bands and a laser cutter, the apparatus utilises "parallel processing to the age-old problem of broken human minds." Yeah, I'm not sure I quite get it either, but it sure is pretty. Check out Repetto's site to see a video of his Distributed Squirrel Cage for Parallel Processing in action! [Douglas Repetto via MAKE]