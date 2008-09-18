How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wooden Squirrel Cage Machine Obsesses Over Your Thoughts For You

Columbia professor Douglas Irving Repetto designed this crazy looking project which allows humans to write obsessive thoughts on scraps of paper, deposit them in one of seven squirrel cages, and spin them round and round to let the machine obsess for them. Made with grape arbor, glue, rubber bands and a laser cutter, the apparatus utilises "parallel processing to the age-old problem of broken human minds." Yeah, I'm not sure I quite get it either, but it sure is pretty. Check out Repetto's site to see a video of his Distributed Squirrel Cage for Parallel Processing in action! [Douglas Repetto via MAKE]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

