This is Jeff. He's losing to me at Brainball, which is on display at Wired's NextFest. It's sort of like soccer if numbing your mind could score a goal. I asked the creator, why not reward the player who can think the hardest? He responded, "because the best games are the ones that you don't think to play." And it actually works. As Jeff contemplated actuarial probability, I crushed him with Zen-like concentration on nothing. Also, I think he may have hemorrhoids or something.