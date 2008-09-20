Windows 7 Does Look Just Like Vista

We have to agree with Mary Jay Foley, in the latest Windows 7 M3 Build, we see that Windows 7 looks a whole lot like Vista. There are updates for sure, but they're subtle differences—a return to the Ribbon interface, a simplified start menu, My Documents replaced with Libraries, fewer User Account Control alerts and a "light" Windows Media Player to name a couple. From a superficial standpoint alone, not a lot has changed (though admittedly, that Vista background isn't helping much). Hit the link for the unabridged gallery. [thinknext Thanks Daniel!]