How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Windows 7 Beta 1 Coming in December (Probably)

While we're going to get the first glimpse of the geek bits under Windows 7's multitouchable hood in October, it looks like we won't get hands on with the first beta until December. Some select special people already have super early builds, but Microsoft queen bee Mary Jo Foley says that Beta 1 won't see the light of snowy day until at least the week before Christmas, according to people in the know.

On the upside, it looks like the hold-up is to deliver a mostly feature complete beta, so we'll have a pretty good idea of what Windows 7 will taste like. Especially if that means they're planning on delivering the final in late 2009, as Bill mentioned at All Things D, since that's not an especially long beta period. Hopefully they'll still make that 15-second boot time. [ZD Net]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles