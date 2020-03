To be fair, Microsoft hasn't come out and said that their goal is to have Windows 7 boot in 15 seconds. But they have said this:

For Windows 7, a top goal is to significantly increase the number of systems that experience very good boot times. In the lab, a very good system is one that boots in under 15 seconds.

So it looks like 15 seconds may be an internal goal that Microsoft knows better than to announce just yet—for decent systems, at least. [Engineering Windows 7 via ZDnet]