Win Exclusive Tickets To Sony's UCHI Party

You guys must have done something right. Remember that Sony media event we mentioned yesterday, UCHI? Well, it's exclusively for media (and Sony people of course). Oh, and five of you guys.

That's right. Sony are offering five Gizmodo readers the chance to win a double pass to the (very) exclusive UCHI party night on Thursday September 25. You can't get these tickets anywhere else - you can't even buy them (although I am open to bribery*).

There'll be food, drinks and a live performance by a Sony BMG artist - I know who it is, but I can't tell you. However, I can guarantee that it's not John Mayer.

Unfortunately though, it's only open to Sydney residents (or people prepared to travel to Sydney for one night's entertainment during the middle of the week.

How to enter:To enter, we want you to get creative. We want you to show us your tech-filled home. Show us your favourite gadgets, your DIY jobs, your unreal Lego collections, your amazing Home theatre setup, your wicked gaming rig, your mobile phone collection dating back to the dark ages, your antique mini-disc player that you bought hours before the first iPod was released... whatever your favourite and most exciting piece of kit is, show us.

But more than that, we want it to be multimedia. Create a video and upload it to Youtube. Create a photo collage. Write a song (but include some pics as well - we want to see what you've got). Do whatever you want, so long as it's engaging. Then send the link / images / mp3 file / whatever to [email protected]

Entries close on September 15 at 9am. Why? Well, that's so you guys can vote on the winners. I'll pick the 10 finalists, and you guys get to vote on the top five. Winners will be announced on September 19.

Any queries, post in comments. Otherwise, get cracking!

*I probably shouldn't say that. I'm not really open to bribery.