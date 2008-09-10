How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Win Exclusive Tickets To Sony's UCHI Party

uchi.pngYou guys must have done something right. Remember that Sony media event we mentioned yesterday, UCHI? Well, it's exclusively for media (and Sony people of course). Oh, and five of you guys.

That's right. Sony are offering five Gizmodo readers the chance to win a double pass to the (very) exclusive UCHI party night on Thursday September 25. You can't get these tickets anywhere else - you can't even buy them (although I am open to bribery*).

There'll be food, drinks and a live performance by a Sony BMG artist - I know who it is, but I can't tell you. However, I can guarantee that it's not John Mayer.

Unfortunately though, it's only open to Sydney residents (or people prepared to travel to Sydney for one night's entertainment during the middle of the week.

How to enter:To enter, we want you to get creative. We want you to show us your tech-filled home. Show us your favourite gadgets, your DIY jobs, your unreal Lego collections, your amazing Home theatre setup, your wicked gaming rig, your mobile phone collection dating back to the dark ages, your antique mini-disc player that you bought hours before the first iPod was released... whatever your favourite and most exciting piece of kit is, show us.

But more than that, we want it to be multimedia. Create a video and upload it to Youtube. Create a photo collage. Write a song (but include some pics as well - we want to see what you've got). Do whatever you want, so long as it's engaging. Then send the link / images / mp3 file / whatever to [email protected]

Entries close on September 15 at 9am. Why? Well, that's so you guys can vote on the winners. I'll pick the 10 finalists, and you guys get to vote on the top five. Winners will be announced on September 19.

Any queries, post in comments. Otherwise, get cracking!

*I probably shouldn't say that. I'm not really open to bribery.

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles