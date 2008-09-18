Win A 640GB WD MyBook Studio Edition External Hard Drive

Rather than bore you with some tedious statistics about the number of people who lose all their precious memories because they don't back up their hard drive, I'm just going to tell you that if you don't enter this competition, you're an idiot.

Why? Because it's free, it's easy, and you can walk away with a 640GB external hard drive (which is Mac-ready, Apple fans) which you can use to save all those special videos and images you keep on your PC's hard drive, should it decide to commit suicide. You know, the ones that give you a warm, fuzzy feeling? Yeah, that's them.

To enter, just hit the link and follow the steps. If the criteria seems too hard to enter, just think about how hard it would be to replace that rare collection of photos from Scandinavia. That's what I thought!

Get cracking - entries close September 30, 2008.

[WD Bizarre Storage Competition]