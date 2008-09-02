Here's an idea: people gesticulating wildly with their hands-free headsets already look crazy—why not capitalise on our nation's love of all things crazy and cute by putting a mobile phone inside of an, oh, i don't know, a teddy bear! So went a recent design meeting at Japanese firm Willcom apparently, who was showing their US$500 Kuma (bear) Phone concept at the recent Good Design Expo in Tokyo. Kuma takes an embedded SIM card and has assignable speed dial points on each paw, which you dial by squeezing. And of course, to accept and hang up calls, you squeeze its arse. Of course. [Trends in Japan]