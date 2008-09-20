Wii Modchip-Free Piracy Tool Leaked, Mario Faints

Backup, schmbackup. The modchip-free Wii Backup Loader—a tool designed to allow to make a copy of any game and run it without modifying your Nintendo Wii—is now roaming freely through the usual channels in the internet. It requires a legal Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess to install the Homebrew Channel and run the loader, but the whole deal is a fairly simple process. Remember that this leak is not a final version, so download and follow the instructions at your own risk:

• You patch the ISO with the .exe that came in the download.

• Install the CIOS on your Wii

• Install DVDX. Go to Advance and choose 249

• Install Wii Loader

• Burn the patched ISO with ImgBurn

• Run the loader

