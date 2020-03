In case you don't feel like waiting an extra month for a WiFi-enabled BlackBerry, AT&T will release the titanium variant of the BlackBerry Curve 8320 on Tuesday, September 23. According to the people at BlackBerry News, the new Curve will run OS 4.5 and cost US$200 on a 2-year contract, with a US$100 mail-in rebate if you subscribe to a data plan. Sure, the Bold, which has GPS and 3G along with WiFi, is coming in October, but its' also a good US$200 more. [BlackBerry News]