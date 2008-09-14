What is the U.S. Military's New Top Secret Terrorist-Killing Gadget in Iraq?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Here's an idea for new unofficial Gizmodo game. It doesn't have a name, but it's based on guessing what Bob Woodward was talking about when he said the U.S. military had some super secret new gadget, gizmo or technology at their disposal in Iraq. Woodward says the tech is used to "locate, target and kill key individuals in groups such as al-Qaeda in Iraq [and]the operations incorporated some of the most highly classified techniques and information in the US government." My guess as to what Woodward was talking about (with the help of Bruce Schneier readers): Hyperbole and book sales. You can do better!

Just in case you're blanking out, here's some more information, courtesy of the LA Times and the Bush Administration's now not-so-secret Special Ops missions in Pakistan:

As part of an escalating offensive against extremist targets in Pakistan, the United States is deploying Predator aircraft equipped with sophisticated new surveillance systems that were instrumental in crippling the insurgency in Iraq, according to U.S. military and intelligence officials.

Super drones? See through walls? Something even crazier than that? You decide.

Winner gets a visit from men in dark suits and a trip to the Caribbean! [CNN, Bruce Schneier, LA Times]

UPDATE: Lots of legitimate leads (aka not guesses of anti-terrorist iPhone apps) in the comments. The "gadget" may really be a whole combination of technologies and techniques as opposed to some awesome James Bond weapon. Lame!

