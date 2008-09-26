What All Glasses Will Look Like in 2020

The latest in designer eyewear, these just-announced, newly-patented "Avant-garde Frames" reduce the strain of glasses that generally pinch your nose and weigh down your ears. By shifting the support to a headband-like contraption, the glasses can hang over your eyes without imposing upon delicate surround tissue or muscles—especially important while jogging. They may look funny to you now, but we're pretty sure headphones looked silly once upon a time, too. Inventor Huang Mei only requires someone to purchase his patents to roll these babies into mass production.