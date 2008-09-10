In case our liveblog simply wasn't captivating enough or you just want to see Steve do his thing and pretend like you were there, Apple's posted the entire Let's Rock event in Quicktime. [Apple]
Watch the Entire 'Let's Rock' Apple Event
