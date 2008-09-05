Watch a US$5000 Nikon D3 DSLR Fire in Ultra Slow Motion

Ever wondered exactly how honking DSLRs work vs. your pocket point-and-shoot? Photographer Marianne Oelund shot an incredibly high speed sequence (more incredibly, not with a high speed camera!) of Nikon's US$5000 flagship, the D3, popping a 1/62 second exposure, which Jeffrey Friedl has turned into a mini web movie. In 87.8 milliseconds, you see the mirror flip up, the shutter curtain drop to expose the image sensor—at 35kph!—and everything move back into place. Truly amazing: [Regex, Marianne Oeuland via Daring Fireball]