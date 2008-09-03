How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Wal-Mart Discountinues 80GB and 4GB Zunes? 120GB Zune Priced?

According to a Wal-mart insider (OK, employee) the 80GB and 4GB Zune SKUs have both been listed as "NRPL" in Wal-Mart's database—that's retailer shorthand for "non-replenishable." Given Microsoft's recent confirmation of a new 120GB Zune along with some other unnamed goodies, it looks like new Zunes could be coming sooner as opposed to later. Or Wal-Mart has finally found someone to manufacture a Zoon.

Meanwhile, bhphotovideo.com posted a preorder of the Zune 120GB for US$250 along with an 8GB Zune in blue. So will the new models hit before or after the Apple event? [Zunerama and Zunerama]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles