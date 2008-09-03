Wal-Mart Discountinues 80GB and 4GB Zunes? 120GB Zune Priced?

According to a Wal-mart insider (OK, employee) the 80GB and 4GB Zune SKUs have both been listed as "NRPL" in Wal-Mart's database—that's retailer shorthand for "non-replenishable." Given Microsoft's recent confirmation of a new 120GB Zune along with some other unnamed goodies, it looks like new Zunes could be coming sooner as opposed to later. Or Wal-Mart has finally found someone to manufacture a Zoon.

Meanwhile, bhphotovideo.com posted a preorder of the Zune 120GB for US$250 along with an 8GB Zune in blue. So will the new models hit before or after the Apple event? [Zunerama and Zunerama]