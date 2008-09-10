Vudu Testing Blu-ray Quality 'HDX' Flicks

Apparently some Vudu beta testers are being asked to check out new HD downloads that are supposed to match Blu-ray quality. These new HDX flicks are so data heavy, you've gotta wait two to three hours just for the flick to start. This actually jibes with what we heard a few months ago—that Vudu was looking at offering two tiers of HD movies, though there's no guarantee that this is anything more than market research. That's a long time to wait for a quality (and likely, price) bump that your average Joe probably wouldn't be able to tell distinguish from their standard HD stuff. [Engadget]