To those who'd rather run two OSes at once than dual boot with Boot Camp, VMware has released the 2.0 version of Fusion. It includes over 100 new features, including the option to load Windows programs without a Windows desktop, a Time Machinesque backup utility, and completely mirrored file sharing independent of OS. There's also support for 32-bit and 64-bit OSes, 4-core systems, Bluetooth, DirectX 9.0c and up to 10 displays. Yeah, we pretty much just pasted specs there. But boy, were we excited doing it. [VMware via TGDaily]
VMware Fusion 2.0 for Macs, Virtualisation With 100 New Features
