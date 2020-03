Say what you will about Windows Vista, but we think it's a little outlandish to advertise the product on a toilet. In an unnamed Russian city, ads for Vista appear right on the porcelain reading, "Windows Vista - the digital future starts here." We really hope it's an advertising agency's version of a prank. Otherwise, Microsoft appears to be after that "I pee standing up and often drink so much that I puke" demographic...which is probably pretty broad, honestly. [English Russia via CrunchGear]