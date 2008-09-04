Virtual Lake Floating Lounge Brings the Sandman Every Time

Even the most crippling insomnia is surely no match for the Gentle Wave lounge. Using a handheld remote, users can control a rocking motion that is designed to simulate floating in a lake. It can also be used to manage the intensity of the sound wave massage emanating from its dual 50-watt transducers. Combine that with a supine posture and memory foam chair, and your problems with insomnia will be replaced by the fear of slipping into a coma. However, at US$7,000, I will be sticking to drinking a few beers and falling asleep in the pool on a US$15 SpongeBob raft. [Hammacher Schlemmer via Likecool]