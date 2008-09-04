Virtual Lake Floating Lounge Brings the Sandman Every Time

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Even the most crippling insomnia is surely no match for the Gentle Wave lounge. Using a handheld remote, users can control a rocking motion that is designed to simulate floating in a lake. It can also be used to manage the intensity of the sound wave massage emanating from its dual 50-watt transducers. Combine that with a supine posture and memory foam chair, and your problems with insomnia will be replaced by the fear of slipping into a coma. However, at US$7,000, I will be sticking to drinking a few beers and falling asleep in the pool on a US$15 SpongeBob raft. [Hammacher Schlemmer via Likecool]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

