Video Game Bar Tackles Two Life-Hindering Addictions at Once

At first glance, it's just an ordinary bar playing some sporting event on television. You think, that's not really anything special. I've seen bars before. Heck, I've vomited on bars before. And what is that? Oak? I've certainly vomited on oak.

But with the flick of a panel...

...four joysticks are revealed, ready for some classic MAME multiplayer! We're not sure where the PC is hiding—probably staying chilly next to a keg or two—but how great would it be if the power were connected to a tapper and whoever chose the PBR ruined the party for everyone? You know, before he got drunk and started singing about the Cubs clinching.