So indicates this internal VZW email sent that BGR has gotten a hold of. Word is verizonwireless.com/storm will launch some time today (right now it's a 404), with official word of the first touchscreen Blackberry from RIM, which should be getting a November 1 release. That gibes with what we've been hearing, so hopefully the wait will soon be over for the official ThunderStorm. [BGR]
Verizon To Drop Official Blackberry Storm Details Today?
