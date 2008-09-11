Verizon Tech Busted for Using Customer Lines to Make US$220K in Sex Calls

Add Joseph Vaccarelli, of Nutley, NJ to the long list of employees busted for engaging in sex-related activities on the job. A former Verizon technician, Vaccarelli stands accused of making US$220,000 in sex calls using the landlines of some 950 customers. The math works out like this: 900 chat lines, 5,000 calls and a hand-numbing 45,000 minutes of talk time. Apparently he spent 15 weeks over a 40-week span for solid sex chats. Despite its name, it looks like Nutley is off the hook as the horniest town in America. [wcbstv via Geekologie]