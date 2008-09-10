Verizon Offering 'Switcher Credits' To Lure Over Sprint and AT&T Subscribers

According to internal documents obtained by BGR, Verizon is offering bribes "switcher credits" to Sprint and AT&T subscribers in an attempt to lure them over to their network. The deal, which apparently began August 1st, will entitle Sprint users to a US$50 credit. Another promotion aimed at AT&T users will eliminate the US$35 activation fee. The promotion has been extended to September 30th for AT&T and October 1st for Sprint customers at authorised Verizon dealers, but rumour has it that the deal could be coming to corporate stores as well. [BGR]