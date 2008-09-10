Verizon Offering 'Switcher Credits' To Lure Over Sprint and AT&T Subscribers

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

According to internal documents obtained by BGR, Verizon is offering bribes "switcher credits" to Sprint and AT&T subscribers in an attempt to lure them over to their network. The deal, which apparently began August 1st, will entitle Sprint users to a US$50 credit. Another promotion aimed at AT&T users will eliminate the US$35 activation fee. The promotion has been extended to September 30th for AT&T and October 1st for Sprint customers at authorised Verizon dealers, but rumour has it that the deal could be coming to corporate stores as well. [BGR]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

