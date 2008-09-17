According to an inside source at BGR, Verizon is looking to offer a contract-free service starting on September 21st. Unlike their EasyPay plan, pre-payment is not a requirement. Therefore, users could terminate their service without penalty and make upgrades freely as long as they pay full, unsubsidised prices for phones (or bring in their own devices) and are willing to pay the activation fee (no exceptions). It is just a rumour at this point, but does a contract-free Verizon plan with no equipment discounts and mandatory activation fees sound appealing to you? [BGR]
Verizon May Offer Contract-Free Service on September 21st
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.