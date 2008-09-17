Verizon May Offer Contract-Free Service on September 21st

According to an inside source at BGR, Verizon is looking to offer a contract-free service starting on September 21st. Unlike their EasyPay plan, pre-payment is not a requirement. Therefore, users could terminate their service without penalty and make upgrades freely as long as they pay full, unsubsidised prices for phones (or bring in their own devices) and are willing to pay the activation fee (no exceptions). It is just a rumour at this point, but does a contract-free Verizon plan with no equipment discounts and mandatory activation fees sound appealing to you? [BGR]